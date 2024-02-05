Hyderabad: Friends Of Snakes Society rescues 3 pythons in Langar Houz

Hyderabad: Friends Of Snakes Society (FOSS) on Sunday, February 4, safely rescued three large healthy pythons in Defence Colony, Langar Houz, Hyderabad after residents promptly reported the snakes’ sightings.

Responding to the tip effectively, FOSS members immediately reached the location and successfully rescued three pythons, each measuring at least 7 feet.

According to the reports, the increased snake activity during mating season often leads them to cover substantial distances in search of mates, potentially bringing them into proximity to human habitation.

Ensuring the safety of both the community and the reptiles, FOSS transferred the three pythons to the Snake Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, Hyderabad for temporary housing.

“These snakes will later be relocated to forest areas in collaboration with the forest department,” an official press release stated.

Friends of Snakes Society (FOSS) is a non-profit organization determined to conserve snakes and wildlife since 1995. Interestingly, the organization has a very passionate volunteer base, and it rehabilitates over 10,000 snakes every year in Telangana.

The organization receives 200–300 distress calls from the public every day regarding snake incursions in their places. Following this, the expert rescuers safely and ethically rescue these reptiles.

Notably, FOSS successfully rescued 10,282 snakes from Telangana last year, which highlights the remarkable achievement of the organization’s unwavering commitment to snake conservation.