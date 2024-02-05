1 held for beggar’s murder near Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: City police arrested 25-year-old Mohammed Mohsin Khan on Monday, February 5, for brutally stabbing a beggar to death near Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad on the night of January 29.

A resident of Ramnagar, Nizamabad district, Khan has also been booked for attempting to murder and rob another man in Secunderabad on the same day.

According to the police, Khan killed a person lying on the footpath near the parking area of Yashoda Hospital. After committing the murder, Khan attempted to kill another person named Mithilesh Kumar Yadav, also the complainant in the case, and tried to rob an amount of Rs 800 but failed.

Yadav, a daily wage labourer from Bihar, had heard of the beggar’s murder. Yadav was returning to his resting place in Jubilee Bus Stand when he was attacked by an unknown person with a blade who also demanded a sum of Rs 800.

As Yadav resisted, the man started attacking him.

Later, Yadav came to know that he was attacked by the same person who killed the beggar near the parking area of Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad.

Khan had migrated to Hyderabad three years ago and earned a living as a labourer. Slowly, he succumbed to alcohol addiction. Khan had previously broken into a house resulting in his arrest by the Yadapally police station in Nizamabad district.

Police seized a mobile and a folded blade from the accused. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.