Beggar murdered in Hyderabad, another injured

The incidents occured near Monda Market and Marredpally, Secunderabad.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th January 2024 10:41 am IST
Hyderabad: 4 get life term 6 yrs after gruesome murder of pregnant woman
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A beggar was brutally murdered and another injured in two separate attacks by unidentified persons in Secunderabad here late Sunday night.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In the first incident, a beggar sleeping on the footpath near Monda Market was attacked by three men. They stabbed him to death.

In another incident in Marredpally, a beggar was attacked by unidentified persons. He suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital.

MS Education Academy

Police registered the cases at Monda Market and Maredpally police stations and took up investigation. CCTV footage was being scanned as part of the investigation.

Police suspect the involvement of beggars in both the incidents.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th January 2024 10:41 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button