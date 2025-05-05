JNTU Hyderabad inspection reveals engineering colleges’ shortcomings

Evaluation found lack of ratified faculty members and non-functioning lab software.

Hyderabad: A recent inspection by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) revealed significant shortcomings in engineering colleges across the state.

The evaluation found lack of ratified faculty members and non-functioning lab software at the educational institutions.

Findings from JNTU Hyderabad inspection at engineering colleges

According to a report published in TOI, fact-finding committees (FFCs) conducting affiliation reviews for 2025-26 identified multiple concerns. One of them is that many institutions employed teaching staff who are not ratified by the university.

Another major concern found was that the critical laboratory software either remained non-functional or outdated in several colleges.

With 175 engineering and 127 pharmacy colleges under the oversight of JNTU Hyderabad, these deficiencies raise concerns about educational quality across Telangana’s technical institutions.

College management responses

Responding to the findings, representatives from the Engineering Colleges Management Association said that 15-20 percent faculty ratification is pending due to mid-year hiring.

They also said that they are committed to resolving infrastructure gaps before the next academic session.

Expressing confidence in securing affiliations, they said that the cited shortcomings are not major compliance failures.

