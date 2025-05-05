Indian student held in US for attempting to scam elderly person

An Indian student in the US is facing charges of attempting to scam an elderly woman in North Carolina.

Kishan Kumar Singh who is a 21-year-old international student from India was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

How the scam unfolded

It all began when a 78-year-old Stokesdale resident reported receiving threatening calls from individuals claiming to be federal agents and deputies.

The fraudsters informed her that her bank accounts were linked to criminal activities in another state and insisted she withdraw a large sum of money for “safekeeping.”

Scam involving Indian student in US

Authorities revealed that Singh arrived at the victim’s home posing as a federal agent to collect the money.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office intervened and arrested him. Investigations confirmed that Singh who had been residing near Cincinnati, Ohio on a student visa since 2024 was directly involved in the scam.

Also Read Photos: Lakhs of candidates appear for NEET UG 2025

Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers confirmed the arrest of Singh.

As an Indian student in US, Singh’s arrest could lead to severe legal repercussions, including visa revocation and potential deportation.