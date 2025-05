Lakhs of aspirants appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 on Sunday, May 4.

The high-stakes medical entrance examination was held at 5,453 centers in more than 500 cities nationwide.

Bengaluru: Aspirants wait to appear for the NEET UG exam, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: An aspirant, left, revises before the NEET UG exam 2025, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Kullu: Staffers check aspirants who arrived to appear for the NEET exam, in Kullu district, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

In response to previous controversies surrounding the exam, including allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has significantly ramped up security and monitoring mechanisms.