Ahead of Saroornagar meet, BRS leaders placed under house arrest

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana High Court permitted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to hold its Yuva Sangrama Sabha at Saroornagar Stadium on Saturday, July 18, senior party leaders Sabitha Indra Reddy and RS Praveen Kumar were allegedly placed under house arrest by the police.

On Friday, the High Court granted permission for the public meeting after questioning the police over the delay in deciding the party’s application. During the hearing, the court reportedly asked the police why no decision had been taken on the BRS’s request for 17 days, despite the application having been submitted well in advance.

Police prevented leaders from leaving for meeting: BRS

According to the BRS, Cyberabad police reached the residences of Sabitha Indra Reddy and RS Praveen Kumar on Saturday morning and prevented them from leaving to attend the meeting.

In a statement, Praveen Kumar alleged that Cyberabad police arrived at his residence on Saturday morning while he was preparing to leave for the public meeting at Saroornagar Stadium and placed him under house arrest.

Expressing shock over the development, he claimed that the police action was taken despite the BRS having secured written permission from the Telangana High Court and the Malkajgiri Police Commissioner to hold the meeting.

Praveen Kumar alleged that the action was unconstitutional and violated the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) and Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution, relating to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly. He also accused the state government of speaking about protecting the Constitution while curbing constitutional rights.

According to Praveen Kumar, police personnel informed him that they were acting on the directions of higher authorities, even though BRS MLC Shambipur Raju had already submitted copies of the permission granted for the meeting.

He warned that if he was not allowed to attend the public meeting, he would begin an indefinite hunger strike from his residence.

Praveen Kumar appealed to Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender and the state Home Minister to protect constitutional rights and uphold democratic values.