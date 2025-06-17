Ahead of TET 2025 exams, Cyberabad police enforce Section 163

The restrictions under section 163 prohibit the gathering of five or more people inside a 200-metre radius of the examination centres between 6 am and 6 pm.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled from June 18 to June 30, the Cyberabad police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the examination.

According to a notification issued by Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, gatherings of five or more persons will be strictly prohibited within a 200-metre radius of all TET examination centres in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad police commissionerate.

Additionally, all photocopy (Xerox) and internet centres located within 100 metres of the exam venues will remain shut during the examination period.

The orders, which will be in force from 6:00 am on June 18 to 6:00 pm on June 30, aim to maintain public order, prevent disturbances, and avoid any potential malpractice near exam centres.

The restrictions, however, exempt police officers on duty, military personnel, home guards, members of the education department’s flying squad, and funeral processions.

The Cyberabad police have cautioned that any violation of the order will attract prosecution under relevant legal provisions. The public is urged to extend full cooperation in maintaining the sanctity and fairness of the TET June-2025 exams.

