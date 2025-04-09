Telangana to fill 50 pc of vacant lecturer posts in varsities

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to fill 50% of the vacant lecturer posts in all state universities, following a directive from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Government Advisor K. Kesava Rao said on Tuesday that this move reflects the Chief Minister’s strong commitment to strengthening higher education in the state.

He noted that the issue of falling NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) grades, caused by a shortage of teaching staff, was recently brought to the Chief Minister’s attention. In response, CM Revanth Reddy ordered immediate recruitment, and necessary guidelines have already been issued.

Kesava Rao highlighted that there had been no lecturer appointments in state universities for nearly a decade, creating serious challenges for students. He described the Chief Minister’s decision as a bold and timely step to resolve this long-pending issue.

Addressing concerns from contract and part-time lecturers about potential job losses, Rao assured that the government will protect their interests and ensure no one is adversely affected by the recruitment drive.