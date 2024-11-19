AI-Vistara merger pivotal moment for Indian aviation, says Singapore Airlines

New Delhi: Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong on Monday said the airline group will support the ongoing transformation of the enlarged Air India Group by offering “our stewardship and expertise where possible” as he emphasised that Air India-Vistara merger marks a pivotal moment for Indian aviation.

In his first comments after the completion of the merger on November 11, he also said that Singapore Airlines is committed to deepening its commercial collaboration with Air India.

Vistara was a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tatas, and with the merger, Singapore Airlines has a 25.1 per cent in Tata Group-owned Air India.

At a symbolic ceremony in the national capital on Monday, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines celebrated the merger. Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Goh Choon Phong, as well as senior management and employees from Tatas, Singapore Airlines, Air India, and Vistara were present, according to a joint release by Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons.

“This merger marks a pivotal moment for Indian aviation. Working with our valued, longstanding partner Tata Sons, the SIA Group will support the ongoing transformation of the enlarged Air India Group, offering our stewardship and expertise where possible.

“We are focused on helping to restore Air India to its leading position in the Indian aviation market, and creating an airline Group that everyone in India can be proud of,” Goh Choon Phong said in the release.

Chandrasekaran said the merger is an important milestone in the commitment to transform Air India into a world-class global airline. “Singapore Airlines continues to be our strategic partner in our aviation journey and we welcome them to Air India,” he added.

Post merger, Air India Group operates a combined fleet of 300 aircraft covering 55 domestic and 48 international destinations, with 312 routes and 8,300 flights per week. The total staff strength is more than 30,000.

Tata Group acquired loss-making Air India from the government in January 2022.

For the SIA Group, Goh Choon Phong said the completion of the merger reinforces its long-standing direct participation in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

“Singapore Airlines is committed to deepening our commercial collaboration with Air India, and finding ways to provide greater value and enhanced options to our customers on flights between India and Singapore, and beyond,” he added.

As part of consolidating its airline business, Tata Group has merged Vistara with Air India and AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, with Air India Express.

“Consolidating the four airlines within the Air India Group to one full service and one low-cost airline is part of the ongoing, five-year Vihaan.AI transformation programme. This creates an Air India Group with a significant presence across all key segments of the Indian market – domestic, international, full service, and low-cost operations,” the release said.