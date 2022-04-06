Air Force Commanders’ conference

Published: 6th April 2022
Air Force Commanders' conference
New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari during the Air Force Commanders' conference at Vayu Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 06, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
