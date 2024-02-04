Air Force officer dies while repairing aircraft in Hyderabad

Indo-Asian News Service |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 4th February 2024 1:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: An Air Force officer died in an accident while repairing an aircraft at Hakimpet Air Force Station here, police said.

Corporal-rank officer Harveer Choudhary was repairing a U-736 Kiran Aircraft when the seat of the Aircraft suddenly ejected causing him a head injury.

He died on the spot. The incident occurred on Saturday.

The Air Force officials informed the Alwal police who reached the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.

A case was registered at the Alwal police station.

