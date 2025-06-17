Mumbai: It’s been five years since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, yet his presence continues to echo through the memories he left behind. A void that can never truly be filled, his legacy lives on through his remarkable work, candid moments, and rare throwback clips that keep resurfacing online.

Now, one such nostalgic video featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has found its way back to the internet and it’s winning hearts all over again.

Back in 2006, long before he became a household name, Sushant was part of ace choreographer Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe. As a background dancer, he performed on several global stages, one of the most iconic being at the closing ceremony of the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia. In that stunning performance representing India, Aishwarya Rai took centre stage and dancing right behind her was a young, passionate Sushant.

In the now-viral video, Sushant can be spotted dancing energetically behind Aishwarya and even lifting her alongside other dancers towards the end of the performance.

In one of the reality shows, Sushant recalled the incident and said, “As part of the act, I was supposed to lift Aishwarya. When the moment arrived, I lifted her but forgot to bring her down. This happened for nearly a minute. Aishwarya wondered why I’m not putting her down.”

Interestingly, SSR also appeared in the iconic number “Dhoom Again” from Dhoom 2 as a background dancer, a fact many fans continue to cherish.

After gaining fame through his role in Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made a powerful film debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013. He went on to deliver unforgettable performances in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Raabta and Drive. His last film, Dil Bechara (2020) was released on July 24, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. His death shocked the nation and led to widespread media coverage and public outcry. The investigation was eventually taken over by the CBI. His postmortem confirmed the cause of death as asphyxia.

Even today, glimpses of his early days serve as bittersweet reminders of the star he was and the legend he could have become.