Akshay Kumar explains ‘flop actor’ remark in his upcoming film

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has explained the reason behind using the expression “flop actor” for him in his upcoming film ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

The actor attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ in the city on Thursday.

The actor spoke with the media on the sidelines of the trailer launch.

When asked why the makers of the film deem it fit to use the expression for him, the actor said that the phrase should be seen in the context of a film rather than as a personal remark.

Akshay Kumar told the media, “We are not told that you have to use such dialogues as taunts. So, when you watch a movie, I am sure you are a smart person. Whenever you watch a movie, you watch it according to the character of the movie. So, please, thank you for feeling bad about it. But don’t take it so seriously.”

Elsewhere during the event, the superstar, whose romance with actress Raveena Tandon during the 1990s enjoyed significant public attention, spoke up about the actress.

The actor shared how times have changed as his former love interest once ruled Bollywood as a heroine but now she has become the heroine’s mother. The superstar pointed to Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani.

Akshay Kumar also lauded Raveena Tandon for her professionalism and strong set of ethics, as the former said, “I want to tell you about Raveena that she has been very very professional. I still remember, I was shooting a film where the sun was about to set. And when the sun was about to set, there were only 25-30 minutes. And the green room was very far and she had to quickly change and come. That was impossible. But I still remember, she went to the generator van and quickly changed and came.”

“So that has been, a lot of changes have happened. She (Raveena Tandon) is a brilliant actor. And one more thing that has changed, earlier she was a heroine, now she is a heroine’s mother,” he added.