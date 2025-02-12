Aligarh Muslim University launches ‘Daanish’

Aligarh: The Urdu journal Daanish of the Faculty of Arts, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), was launched by the Dean, Professor T.N. Satheesan at the Arts Faculty Lounge.

Prof Satheesan highlighted the significance of Daanish in preserving and promoting Urdu literature and scholarship. He said that the journal provides a crucial space for intellectual discourse and encourages students to engage in literary and academic pursuits.

Prof Shafey Kidwai, Director, Sir Syed Academy, acknowledged the journal’s role in showcasing the literary achievements of AMU students and faculty, while Prof Vibha Sharma, Member In-charge, Public Relations, underscored its importance in creating a research-oriented academic environment.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, the editor of Daanish, Prof Ziaur Rehman Siddiqui thanked the contributors and reaffirmed the commitment to uphold the journal’s scholarly pursuits.