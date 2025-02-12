Aligarh Muslim University launches ‘Daanish’

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th February 2025 9:20 pm IST
Rightist group puts allies in Muslim Universities to gain votes: Report
Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh: The Urdu journal Daanish of the Faculty of Arts, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), was launched by the Dean, Professor T.N. Satheesan at the Arts Faculty Lounge.

Prof Satheesan highlighted the significance of Daanish in preserving and promoting Urdu literature and scholarship. He said that the journal provides a crucial space for intellectual discourse and encourages students to engage in literary and academic pursuits.

Prof Shafey Kidwai, Director, Sir Syed Academy, acknowledged the journal’s role in showcasing the literary achievements of AMU students and faculty, while Prof Vibha Sharma, Member In-charge, Public Relations, underscored its importance in creating a research-oriented academic environment.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Earlier, welcoming the guests, the editor of Daanish, Prof Ziaur Rehman Siddiqui thanked the contributors and reaffirmed the commitment to uphold the journal’s scholarly pursuits.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th February 2025 9:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button