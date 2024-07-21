All-party meet: Oppn raises Kanwar Yatra; NDA seeks Bihar special status

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday, July 21, in the all-party meeting urged the parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament even as the opposition raised the Kanwar Yatra row and two NDA allies made demands for special status for Bihar.

The meeting, chaired by Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, was held a day ahead of Parliament’s Budget Session.

During the meeting, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies—Sanjay Jha from Janata Dal (United) and Union Minister Chirag Paswan from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)—demanded special state status for Bihar. JD (U) stated that if there are difficulties in granting special state status, then Bihar should be given a special package.

Additionally, the special status demand for Bihar was also raised by the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The issue of recurring floods in Bihar was also raised by the JD (U), urging the Center to take steps and discuss the issue with Nepal.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress raised the issue of law and order in Andhra Pradesh, demanding presidential rule in the state. The party also sought a special state status for the state.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha also demanded a special status for the state in the all-party meeting, along with discussing the issue of law and order in the Lok Sabha.

In the meeting, Congress raised the issue of the appointment of a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha and said that this post should be given to the opposition.

Congress also demanded a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the Lower House.

Gaurav Gogoi from Congress, Sanjay Singh from AAP, Ram Gopal Yadav from SP, Asaduddin Owaisi from AIMIM, leaders from Left parties, and several other political parties raised the issue of the Yogi government’s decision requiring food establishments along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners.

After coming out of the all-party meeting, NCP MP Praful Patel spoke to the media, demanding the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh withdraw the decision regarding nameplates.

The Center aimed to use this all-party meeting to brief all political parties in the House about its agenda and the bills to be discussed during the session. The central government also requested cooperation from opposition parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.

Leaders from several other political parties were also present, though no leader from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attended the meeting.