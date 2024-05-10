Allu Arjun picks Prada shoes for Hyderabad event, check price

Hyderabad: Just like other rich celebrities, Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun too is known for his love for fancy shoes and sneakers, often opting for the most expensive pairs for various outings.

Recently, he marked the 20th anniversary of his film ‘Arya’ at a lavish event in Hyderabad, where the entire cast and crew gathered to reminisce about the iconic movie.

True to his stylish persona, Allu Arjun sported an all-black outfit paired with luxurious Prada shoes, worth a whopping Rs 86,000. With a net worth of Rs 460 crore, flaunting such extravagant accessories comes as no surprise to his fans.

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for the highly anticipated ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ which has already generated immense hype ahead of its August 15 release. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film promises to be a blockbuster.