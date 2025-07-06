Allu Arjun steals the show at NATS 2025 in the USA

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s iconic star Allu Arjun stole the spotlight at the 8th America Telugu Sambaralu (NATS 2025), held at the Tampa Convention Center, Florida. The event, running from July 4 to 8, brought together Telugu-speaking people from across the globe, celebrating their culture, roots, and identity. As the chief guest, Allu Arjun received a grand welcome from fans and NATS members.

“Fire or Wildfire?” – Pushpa Dialogue Creates Buzz

During his speech, Allu Arjun wowed the crowd with his signature Pushpa-style dialogue:

“You thought Telugu people are fire? No… we’re wildfire!”

The hall erupted with cheers, whistles, and applause as he continued,

“No matter how far we are from India, meeting so many Telugu people feels like being in Hyderabad or Vizag.”

He thanked NATS for the invitation, humorously saying,

“You thought NATS means National? It’s International!”

He praised the community for carrying forward Telugu culture to the next generation and ended with his famous line:

“Indians never back down… and Telugu people? Never ever!”

Star Power on Full Display

The event was a star-studded affair with director Raghavendra Rao, filmmaker Sukumar, and actress Sreeleela also attending. Sukumar, who directed Pushpa, shared heartfelt memories and thanked the NRI audience for their support.

What’s Next for Bunny?

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently working on a massive pan-India sci-fi film with director Atlee and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. After winning the National Award for Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise, this new project promises to take his stardom global.