Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is being shot in THIS area of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun starring ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ (Pushpa 2) is Tollywood’s highly anticipated upcoming film in Tollywood. It is currently in production and fans are eagerly anticipating its release. The latest news from the sets is that Pushpa 2 is being shot in the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. This is one of the largest film studios in the world and has been the location for many blockbuster movies over the years.

The news of the film being shot in the Ramoji Film City has created a lot of excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. To add to this excitement, popular actor Jr NTR was spotted on the sets of the film recently, leading to speculations that he may have a cameo role alongside Allu Arjun. A pic of Tarak from the sets is going viral on social media.

Pushpa 2 is a sequel to the 2021 hit film Pushpa: The Rise which starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film was a commercial and critical success and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of part 2. The film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It is likely to release in 2024.