Alumna of MS Junior College secures AIR 519 in NEET PG 2025

Hyderabad: Alumna of MS Junior College, Dr. Ashraf Rabia, secured All India Rank 519, Telangana Rank 25, and 1st place in the Minority Category in NEET PG 2025.

Dr. Rabia shared that she joined MS Junior College in 2016 in the first year of Intermediate. Initially, it was a “coincidental choice,” but later, the dedicated faculty, excellent guidance, and effective teaching methods of the institution paved the way for her academic success. She especially credited the memory tips and encouragement from MS Founder & Chairman and renowned motivator and memory trainer, Mohammed Lateef Memory Khan, as a key factor in her achievement.

She further said that without the prayers of her parents and the guidance of her teachers at MS Junior College, her academic success would not have been possible. Dr. Rabia stated: “As it is said, every expert was once a beginner. Consistent hard work, dedication, and perseverance are the keys to success.” She added, “Alhamdulillah, the quality education and coaching at MS Junior College enabled me to secure a good rank in NEET UG, through which I got admission into the prestigious Osmania Medical College for MBBS in my very first attempt.”

After her outstanding success in NEET PG 2025, Dr. Rabia aspires to pursue a Master’s degree at a reputed medical college, become an excellent General Medicine practitioner, and later specialize in Cardiology or Oncology.

The management of MS Education Academy extended their warm congratulations to their alumna, Dr. Ashraf Rabia, on this remarkable achievement.