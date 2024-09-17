Aly Goni shares new photo from Madinah on Milad-un-Nabi 2024

Mumbai: On September 16, Muslims across India joyfully celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marking the 12th day of Rabi’ Al-Awwal. The occasion honors the birth of Prophet Muhammad and his timeless teachings of compassion, kindness, and justice.

Several members of the film and television industry took to social media to extend their greetings on this special day.

Notably, TV actor Aly Goni shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring a photo of himself at Al Masjid an Nabawi in Madinah. In his message, Aly wrote, “On this sacred day, we honor the mercy and wisdom of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ). May his message of peace and justice always shine in our hearts.”

Aly Goni, who is currently seen in the comedy show Laughter Chefs, has had a successful career in television. His popular appearances include reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Splitsvilla, as well as acting roles in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin.