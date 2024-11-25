Amara Raja Infra commissions the first Green Hydrogen fuelling station in Leh

Hyderabad: Amara Raja Infra, part of the $2 billion Amara Raja Group, has completed setting up India’s first green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh, Ladakh for NTPC Ltd.

According to a press release from the company, the landmark project will enable emission-free transport in and around Leh – making India among the few countries to take the lead in the green mobility space. The green hydrogen fuelling station was executed by Amara Raja for NTPC and inaugurated by Union Power Minister and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal.

With the completion of the project, NTPC will currently operationalise five hydrogen fuel cell buses in the region.

The scope of the project includes designing, engineering, supplying, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning of the hydrogen station. Additionally, it also includes 3 years of operation and maintenance works of all systems on a turnkey basis.

“The completion of this challenging project has reaffirmed our EPC expertise, and we are very excited that we were the first player to enter the green hydrogen infrastructure space,” said Dwarakanadha Reddy, Business Head (Power EPC), ARIPL.

The fuelling station project with a capacity of producing GH2 of 80kg per day was completed in two years, under extreme conditions at a height of 3,400 meters above sea level with temperatures varying between -25°Celsius to 30°Celsius.

The project would serve as a precursor to large-scale green hydrogen mobility and storage projects that would come up In India as part of the National Hydrogen Energy Mission. Further, it will be useful for studying and deploying multiple hydrogen fuelling stations across the country.

Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd (ARIPL) is an EPC company with a corporate office in Hyderabad specialises in Power & Civil projects with capabilities to offer Design, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction services.