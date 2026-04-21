Ameenpur demolitions: Residents say they were cheated into buying plots

Hyderabad: After Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) recent demolition drive in Ilapuram village located in Ameenpur mandal of Sangareddy district, several people who had bought plots there approached Commissioner AV Ranganath during the Prajanavi program on Monday, April 20.

According to a release by HYDRAA, complainants alleged that they were cheated by Supreme Court advocate Mukheem and his followers into buying plots of 70 square yards each without being informed that the land belongs to the government.

Complainants also said that now when they are asking for the money back, Mukheem and his followers are dodging them and asked the government to provide them relief.

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Earlier this month, on April 11 and 12, HYDRAA undertook a massive demolition drive in Ilapuram village and tore down a farmhouse and a six-storey building belonging to lawyer Mukheem and his brother Azim, claiming that the structures were illegally built on government land.

Approximately 1,263 acre of land in survey numbers 1 to 220 of Ilapuram village belong to the government. Out of this, 861 acre worth Rs 15,000 crore were freed from encroachment during their drive, HYDRAA stated.

Videos emerged of residents complaining that they were being forcefully evacuated without notice. Many were seen stranded in the building compound along with their children, furniture and other belongings.

In a statement on April 14, HYDRAA claimed that they had submitted notices to Mukheem and Azim on June 25, 2025, while the six-storey building was still under construction. However, Azim went on to complete the construction despite the notices.

They further stated that because of HYDRAA’s notices, no one had come forward to buy the flats, so Azim took to filling them up with his followers.

Prajavani receives 52 complaints

Locals approached HYDRAA asking it to develop a park on the two acre of land behind Blue Sea Hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station before it is seized by land grabbers.

Representatives of Sri Shakti Mahila Mandali also approached HYDRAA, asking it to protect the two acres of government land in survey No. 54 of Bachupally Village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

As such, HYDRAA received a total of 52 complaints through its Prajavani program on April 20.