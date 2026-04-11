Residents stranded after HYDRAA demolishes ‘vacant’ building in Ameenpur

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday, April 11, demolished a guest house and a six-storey building in Ilapuram village of Ameenpur mandal, Sangareddy district, amid heavy police deployment.

While the agency has maintained that the building was vacant, videos have emerged on social media where people who were supposedly residing in the demolished building are seen crying and clashing with the police.

Young children were seen clutching their mothers, and others were seen weeping on the ground. Videos also showed the building compound filled with furniture and other belongings.

The building in question was constructed by a person named Azeem over 2.20 acre of government land and in violation of a 1998 court order asking to maintain the status quo on the land, HYDRAA has said.

Approximately 1,263 acre of land in survey numbers 1 to 220 of Ilapuram village belong to the government. Out of this, 861 acre, worth Rs 15,000 crore were freed from encroachment on Saturday, the agency has stated.

The demolitions also targeted a farmhouse built over 40 acre by Azeem’s brother, Mukheem. Local reports have identified Mukheem as a Supreme Court lawyer.

Residents woken from their sleep

Speaking to the media, a resident alleged that he was woken up as early as 6:00 am by officials knocking on his door. “We were scared as we didn’t know what was happening. Officials told us that HYDRAA had given a notice three days ago to the owner, but the owner did not inform us,” one of the residents told the media.

“HYDRAA had also come here last year and said that all three buildings would be demolished, but then the owner assured us that nothing would happen. Now where are we supposed to go? This is exam time for our children. Where can we find a house?” he added

Others also expressed frustration over having to evacuate on short notice “Today was a weekend, hence I was not at the office. But what about those who are out of town? What about their belongings? They should have informed the tenants also, even the packers and goers are charging too much money for me to shift.” another resident told the media.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mukheem alleged corruption on HYDRAA Commissioner’s part and accused him of “acting like an agent of the government.”

BRS condemns HYDRAA demolitions

Former minister and BRS leader Harish Rao condemned the demolitions and called for rehabilitation of the victims and strict measures against those responsible.

“On the remembrance day of a great soul like Phule Jayanti, demolishing the homes of the poor and marginalised sections is utterly heartbreaking….demolishing the homes of the poor in the name of public administration, leaving women and children stranded on the streets… is this the people’s governance that Congress is delivering?” the Siddipet MLA stated in a post on X.

He said that while Rahul Gandhi regularly speaks about protecting the Constitution, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy “devours it through his actions.”

“It’s not about holding the Constitution in your hands, Rahul Gandhi—it’s crucial to implement its values in people’s lives. Demolishing the homes of the poor on Saturdays and Sundays—isn’t that like spitting on the soul of the Constitution, Mr. Rahul Gandhi??” his X post stated.