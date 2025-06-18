Andhra Pradesh: Jagan slams TDP govt’s ‘Vengeance’ politics

Rentapalla: YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan on Wednesday accused the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh of abandoning development and welfare to pursue “political vendetta”.

Reddy made these allegations at Rentapalla village in Palnadu district, where he met the family members of Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, who died by suicide a year ago due to alleged harassment of police and TDP leaders.

“In Andhra state, development and welfare has been completely set aside,” he told reporters.

“Vengeance took prominence,” he said.

The former CM was accompanied by Nagamalleshwara Rao’s father.

According to the opposition leader, Nagamalleshwara Rao, who had worked as the deputy sarpanch of Rentapalla village, had been targeted by TDP and Janasena leaders on June 4, 2024 as the general elections results titled in favour of the NDA alliance.

Besides hurling stones at Nagamalleshwara Rao’s home, he alleged that false cases were registered against him, leading to his alleged detention and harassment by police for a few days.

Reddy alleged that a circle inspector by the name Rajesh had threatened to open a rowdy sheet against Nagamalleshwara Rao.

Following the alleged torture at the hands of police and ruling parties’ leaders, the YSRCP chief said Nagamalleshwara Rao had consumed insecticide and died by suicide of June 9, 2024.

After meeting the victim’s family, Reddy also unveiled a statue in memory of Nagamalleshwara Rao.

According to Reddy, several senior YSRCP leaders such as Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Kodali Nani (K Sri Venkateswara Rao), Avinash Reddy, Posani Murali Krishna and others were harassed by the NDA alliance government, which also included the arrests of some of them.

Citing instances of alleged harassment, he issued a warning to all officials, especially police, to refrain from engaging in acts of ‘injustice’.

Alleging a breakdown in law and order in the state, the former CM said despite a court directive to register a case against inspector Rajesh, the “government failed to comply with it”.

Earlier in the day, Reddy started from his Tadepalli residence in Guntur district, heading to Rentapalla to meet the family of Nagamalleswara Rao.

Thousands of YSRCP supporters joined the convoy on two-wheelers, lining the roads en route and cheering enthusiastically. In Eturuku, Guntur district, Reddy was greeted with showers of rose petals and sloganeering by party cadres.

All along the route, YSRCP leaders, workers, and supporters turned out in large numbers, demonstrating a strong show of solidarity.

At several points, the opposition leader stood through the sunroof of his vehicle to wave at the crowds.

Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla in Sattenapalli mandal follows his recent trip to Podili in Prakasam district to meet tobacco farmers, which was disrupted by skirmishes, including stone pelting and minor injuries to a few people.

TDP and YSRCP traded barbs over the skirmishes.

Against this backdrop, the police stepped up vigil to avert any untoward incidents during Reddy’s visit.

“Based on reliable information, certain individuals with malicious intent are planning to create unnecessary law and order situations and commotion. If anybody does such things, there will be severe action against them,” said Palnadu superintendent of police K Srinivasa Rao in a post on ‘X’ earlier.

Srinivasa Rao said only a security convoy, three additional vehicles, and a 100-person entourage would be allowed during this visit. But thousands of supporters turned out in large numbers.

Guntur SP S Satish said an elderly man died after being allegedly hit by a vehicle near Etuku. The man was declared brought dead at the Guntur Government hospital.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.