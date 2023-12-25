Andhra Pradesh: Sharmila sends Christmas gift to Lokesh

Amaravati: In an interesting development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y. S. Sharmila has sent a Christmas gift to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh.

Lokesh shared a photo of the gift on ‘X’ on Sunday and thanked Sharmila.

“Please accept my heartfelt thanks for the wonderful Christmas gifts. Nara family wishes you and your family Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he wrote.

Lokesh is son of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The gesture comes ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, due to be held along with Lok Sabha polls in April-May next year. Sharmila, who had vigorously campaigned for her brother in 2019 elections, floated the YSR Telangana Party in 2021 amid reports of differences with him.

However, she stayed away from contesting the recent Assembly elections in Telangana, saying she wants to avoid a split of anti-BRS votes.

