Andhra woman jumps into lake with two daughters, dies

The woman and her daughters resorted to the extreme due to domestic problems.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd July 2023 3:17 pm IST
Dammiguda girl's drowning case: Police suspect no foul play
(Representational Image)

Amaravati: A woman along with her two daughters jumped to death in a lake in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Gaddampally Tanda in Mudigubba mandal.

The woman jumped into the lake along with her children from the bund. Alerted by the locals, police rushed to the spot and after a thorough search, pulled out their bodies and shifted them for autopsy.

MS Education Academy

The deceased were identified as Sukanya (35) and her daughters Devayani (10) and Jasmita (9). The family hailed from Mudigubba mandal headquarters.

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the woman and her daughters resorted to the extreme due to domestic problems. Sukanya’s husband Gangadhar used to fight with her frequently. After a heated argument between the two, she left the house along with both daughters.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd July 2023 3:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button