LIVE: Uproar in Lok Sabha while Priyanka Gandhi speaks

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday, July 28, resumed its proceedings at 2 pm amid uproar by the opposition, who were relentless in seeking a response from the government on excessive police force used on students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests in Delhi and across India.

Discussion has commenced in the Lok Sabha on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

As the proceedings began, Congress MP KC Venugopal objected to the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the House during the discussion on a “very important” Bill.

‘Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed in Parliament like a superstar,’ Priyanka slams NDA

05:09 pm: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s address was interrupted when she mentioned that after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, he was welcomed like a superstar in the Parliament on Sunday, July 26.

Since the 2024 anti-paper leak bill was passed, there has not been one conviction, Gandhi said.

DMK questions centre’s silence on TN students’ call to scrap NEET

04:12 pm: DMK’s Thiru Dayanidhi Maran, when given the floor in the Lok Sabha, questioned why the Centre is sidelining the southern states, insisting that they are Indians too.

‘Millennials and Gen Z don’t believe in slogans; they ask for accountability’

03:49 pm: Abhishek Banerjee continued his speech in the Lok Sabha and pointed out that the youth of this generation do not fear competition but corruption. “When young people stop trusting the system, the democracy itself will become weaker,” he said.

“This bill cannot wash away 12 years of incompetence,” he said.

Banerjee said the government had mastered the art of changing laws whenever its governance fails.

VIDEO | Anti-paper leak bill debate in Parliament: "The government has mastered the art of changing laws when governance fails. The names of exams, victims, and criminals change, but somehow neither the government nor the crime changes," says TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in the Lok… pic.twitter.com/uQkSNb11hq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

Ruckus erupts when Banerjee rises to speak

03:39 pm: Ruckus erupted in the Lok Sabha as TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee rose to speak during the debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill amendment. Banerjee said the party supports the bill but will not refrain from holding the government accountable over the NEET issue.

VIDEO | Anti-paper leak bill debate in Parliament: Ruckus erupted in the Lok Sabha as TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) rose to speak during the debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill amendment. Banerjee said the party supports the bill but will not refrain from holding the… pic.twitter.com/hd54Gkiy7R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

Abhishek Banerjee notes loopholes in Bill

03:38 pm: While Jitendra Singh pointed out the exam discrepancies during the Congress era, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee listed out numerous exam paper leaks across years, with many still pending investigations.

He questioned why students were being treated as a law and order problem and force was being used against the youth.

“Every generation writes its own report card. The report card the current generation is writing will only have one word written on it. Failed,” Banerjee said.

Attack on students no less than that of Emergency era: SP

03:32 pm: Before Akhilesh Yadav could finish his statements, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked the opposition by bringing up the Emergency.

Rijiju questioned if it was better to introduce a law to curb paper leaks or impose the Emergency, to which the SP chief said, “The force used on students was no less than what happened in the Emergency.”

Govt does not want Dalit, poor to be able to move forward, says Akhilesh

03:12 pm: Samajwadi Party founder Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the government has been steadily shutting down primary schools since they do not want the Dalits and the poor students to move forward.

VIDEO | Anti-paper leak bill debate in Parliament: "The BJP government doesn't give assurances, only 'jumlas'. I hope all the assurances made to the youth are fulfilled," says Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) in the Lok Sabha.



(Source: Sansad TV)



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/0EhKvYSYg2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

BJP MP says Modi ‘clocked it’ by bringing bill to legislation

02:54 pm: Given the floor to speak on the bill, Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj reiterated PM Modi’s statement that paper leaks are a grave sin. Emphasising that this stance was not mere rhetoric but a reflection of the government’s true intent, she noted that the bill was introduced in Parliament to address the issue head-on.

Swaraj said if she were to borrow Gen Z’s slang, then Modi “clocked it” with bringing the bill to legislation.

Anti-Paper Leak Bill just an eyewash: Congress MP

02:40 pm: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the Centre over the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, calling it an eyewash as the real issue was not being acknowledged.

He said, “The government is not questioning why the bill was being introduced.” Gogoi claimed that the anti-paper leak law reflected the government’s failure to deal with the examination irregularities.

Stating that students are compelled to hit the streets, Gogoi urged the Centre to understand their pain.

He accused the Centre of being unserious about education reforms, claiming that Modi was asking ministers to focus on Instagram.

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Speaking in Lok Sabha during debate over anti-paper leak bill, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, says, "Instead of discussing paper leaks and solver gang in cabinet meeting, PM Modi said 'focus more on Instagram'".#MonsoonSession #ParliamentSession… pic.twitter.com/ZewqEBf6Mj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

MoS Jitendra Singh begins address

02:15 pm: Ending a week-long logjam, the Lok Sabha began a discussion on the anti-paper leak Bill, with Union minister Jitendra Singh describing it as a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to safeguard the welfare of students and the youth

It was the first of its kind in the history of India, said Singh while addressing Parliament, adding that it was a milestone legislation in the history of Indian Parliament.

Jitendra Singh listed several exams that were brought to national attention over time due to paper leaks and other discrepancies, saying the 2026 NEET paper leak was not the first time.

“Incidents of paper leaks have taken place in various states ruled by different parties… The anti-paper leak Bill is a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to safeguard the welfare of students and youth. The amendment… (is being) brought to make the law more stringent,” Singh said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government must be commended for introducing what he called a milestone legislation. “Modiji should be complimented. The governement finished an unfinished task that you should’ve completed,” Singh said, attacking the Congress party.