Anurag Dobhal’s health deteriorates, manager urges fans to pray

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, has been hospitalised after a serious car accident on the Delhi–Dehradun highway. While he was earlier moved out of the ICU, his health has reportedly worsened again due to complications.

Anurag Dobhal was admitted to the hospital after crashing his car while streaming live on Instagram earlier this month. Doctors initially placed him in the Intensive Care Unit due to the seriousness of his injuries.

On Thursday, his manager Rohit Panday shared a positive update and confirmed that the YouTuber had been moved out of the ICU.

He also posted a photo from the hospital where Anurag was seen lying on the bed, smiling and showing a victory sign. Rohit wrote that the team was with him around the clock and requested fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

However, a new update shared on Saturday morning raised fresh concerns about the YouTuber’s condition.

Condition worsens due to lung infection

Rohit Panday revealed that Anurag’s health had been stable earlier, but later deteriorated because of complications caused by the accident. According to him, Anurag’s lungs were partially damaged in the crash, which later led to a serious infection.

He stated that Anurag has now been diagnosed with severe pneumonia and is currently under strict medical supervision. The manager urged fans to keep him in their prayers as doctors continue to monitor his condition closely.

Family controversy before the accident

Before the accident, Anurag had posted an emotional YouTube video in which he accused members of his family of mentally harassing him. He said he had been under immense stress over issues related to his interfaith marriage and personal life.

In the video, Anurag claimed that his parents and brother would be responsible if anything happened to him. His brother Kalam Dobhal, however, denied the allegations and said the claims were exaggerated.

Meanwhile, fans across social media continue to pray for Anurag Dobhal’s recovery as he remains under medical care.