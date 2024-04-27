Anurag Thakur repeats Modi’s remarks on Muslims, Cong complains to EC

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday complained to the Election Commission against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his “outrageous” remarks made at a poll rally and alleged that it violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party has sent a complaint to the Election Commission against Thakur and has sought “immediate and meaningful” action against him, failing which they will “name and shame the offenders”.

The Congress also said that Thakur was following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Today, Anurag Thakur followed in the footsteps of the PM and the UP Chief Minister and made a most outrageous speech that violates all standards of decency and truth, apart from the EC’s Model Code of Conduct itself.

“@INCIndia has written to the ECI to take note of the speech and issue Mr. Thakur a notice immediately. The ECI must realise that a lack of meaningful action emboldens these bad faith actions. And if they do not take action then we will name and shame these offenders who think they are above the law, both in the arena of the public as well as before the courts,” Ramesh said in a post on ‘X’.

Thakur at a poll rally accused the Congress of working with a foreign hand to give people’s property to Muslims instead of their children, a remark earlier made by the prime minister and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

“A foreign hand seems to be behind the Congress hand, which wants to hand over your child’s wealth to Muslims and want to finish the country’s nuclear weapons and wants to divide the country on caste and religious basis.

“The ‘tukde tukde’ gang has completely taken over the Congress and its ideology and you have to decide on whether to support the ‘tukde tukde’ gang of the Congress or stand with Narendra Modi who is making India ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’,” Thakur said at a poll rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur.