Anushka Sharma sends love to Virat Kohli after his historic 51st ODI century

Mumbai: Virat Kohli smashed a 100 to help India register a six-wicket win against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium. Commemorating his historic win, his better half Anushka Sharma dropped a special social media post.

The ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of Virat Kohli from the TV, along with two folded hands and a red heart emoji. The cricketer can be seen showing a thumbs up to the camera.

After the historic win, Virat Kohli also rushed to make a video call to his wife Anushka Sharma. While the ‘Sultan’ actress is often seen cheering her husband from the stands, she was missing this time.

Meanwhile, following the match, Virat Kohli admitted that it takes a lot out of him to maintain the intensity on the field day in and day out.

After receiving ‘Player of the Match’ King Kohli stated, “A week off, is it a good thing or otherwise? To be honest, at 36, it’s very good. I don’t know about the 23-24 year olds, but for me, it’s really, really good. I just need to put my feet up for two days because it takes a lot out of me now to keep putting that kind of effort on the field, and I’m just thankful we have a bit of time off now.”

Talking about Anushka Sharma, she last appeared on the silver screen in the 2018 drama, “Zero”, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. If the reports are to be believed, Anushka has filmed the biopic on Indian women cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Titled “Chakda Xpress” for now, the project went on the floors a while back. However, an official release date for the drama has not been revealed yet.