Any error before 72 hours of polling unpardonable: ECI to Telangana officials

Hyderabad: Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas has asked the state government officials to be alert and vigilant, and to take extra care during the last 72 hours before the polling for the general elections, cautioning them that any error will be “unpardonable.”

On Thursday, Vyas interacted with the observers, district collectors, superintendents of police, and returning officers of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state through video conference from the ECI’s (Election Commission of India) headquarters in Delhi.

He advised them to be impartial and transparent and to treat every candidate and political party on an equal footing, without giving any scope for criticism.

“Attend whatever genuine complaint is brought to your notice by candidate/political party” he said, making it clear that there shouldn’t be any error on any matter, especially with regard to the statutory process.

The officials were asked to post efficient personnel as sectorial officers with multi-booths in charge and to make fool-proof arrangements.

Also Read EC increases polling hours in Telangana due to heat wave

Vyas ascertained the position by checking every aspect of the arrangements, such as VIS and EPIC Cards distribution, ballot, EVMs, and the facilities being provided at the polling stations such as drinking water, dedicated medical teams, security to be provided to strong rooms etc.

The officials briefed Vyas on the situation in their respective areas. Vyas issued dos and don’ts to them depending on the local situation.

Officials of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies sought extra forces to be deployed in some assembly segments in the city.