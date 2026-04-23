AP Disaster Management warns of severe heatwaves in 95 mandals

Amaravati: As many as 95 mandals across Andhra Pradesh will witness several heatwaves on Thursday, April 23, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said.

Severe heatwaves are likely to impact 95 mandals, including Srikakulam (19), Vizianagaram (24), Manyam (3), Alluri (5), Polavaram (8), Visakhapatnam (1), Anakapalli (13), Kakinada (10), East Godavari (6), Eluru (3), and NTR (3), while heatwave conditions are expected in another 101 mandals.

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“Severe heatwave and heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in several mandals across the state today,” said APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain in an official release.

He said that people have been advised to take necessary precautions against the heat’s intensity.

Meanwhile, he noted that on Wednesday, April 22, a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kadapa, while temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius were recorded in 202 mandals.

On Friday, severe heatwaves are likely in 50 mandals and heatwaves in 52 mandals, he said.