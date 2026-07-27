AP man held after firing three rounds over badminton loss

Kurnool: A real estate businessman has been taken into custody after he allegedly fired three rounds into the ground from his licensed revolver outside a badminton academy in Kurnool, following his team’s defeat in the semifinals of a tournament, police said on Monday, July 27.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 26, evening outside the Badminton Academy, where the Kurnool Badminton Premier League (KBPL) has been underway for the past four weeks. However, no one was injured in the firing.

“Kaushik, who possesses a valid licence for a .32 revolver, fired three rounds on the ground out of frustration after his team lost the morning semifinals. Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries,” Kurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raghavendra told reporters late on Sunday.

The DSP said Kaushik has been taken into police custody and the weapon seizure was underway. Police were also initiating the process to recommend cancellation of his arms licence to the District Collector A Siri through the Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Patel.

According to Raghavendra, the licence was issued several years ago for self-protection and remained valid. Kaushik is engaged in the real estate business.

The DSP noted that there was no altercation or scuffle before the firing and based on the information available so far, the incident appeared to have been triggered solely by frustration over the semifinal loss.

However, he said police would verify all aspects of the event as part of the investigation.

Raghavendra said Kaushik was not the captain of the team but a member of the Ananya franchise participating in the tournament.

Police said a detailed investigation into the case was underway.