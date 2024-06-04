AP: Police constable shoots dead son over financial dispute

The accused Kodamala Prasad was assigned to guard duties at the EVM and VVPAT reserve godown on Bhagyanagar 4th line in Ongole

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2024 5:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 52-year-old police constable shot dead his son over a financial disputes on Saturday night inside an EVM storehouse in Ongole, Prakasam district.

The accused has been identified as Kodamala Prasad. He was assigned to guard duties at the EVM and VVPAT reserve godown on Bhagyanagar 4th line in Ongole.

The accused’s son, Seshu Kamal, asked for money for family needs, but despite just having withdrawn cash from an ATM, the accused refused his request. This led to an argument, and under the influence of alcohol, the accused entered the guard room, took a firearm and shot down his son.

Upon learning about the incident, other constables immediately took the victim to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police apprehended the accused and further investigation is ongoing.

