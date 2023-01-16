Apple may use microLED displays in all devices after 2024

After that, the company is likely to add the same technology to the rest of its product catalogue.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th January 2023 1:45 pm IST
Apple set to open physical stores in India in 2023, starts hiring
Apple

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple will reportedly use microLED displays in its entire product line after integrating it into the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant has been developing its microLED display technology for the last few years and is expected to use it in an update to its Watch Ultra in late 2024, reports AppleInsider.

After that, the company is likely to add the same technology to the rest of its product catalogue.

Also Read
ShareChat lays off 20% of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions

Gurman predicted that after the 2024 release, the company will turn to the iPhone lineup for the next microLED upgrade, then to be followed by the iPad lineup and then the Mac range, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the tech giant was working on its own MicroLED displays to use in Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned earlier this month that the iPhone maker was planning to bring MicroLED technology to its Watch Ultra with a larger display next year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button