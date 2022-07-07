Apple plans to unveil ‘extreme sports’ watch with larger screen

Gurman speculates that the larger screen could be used to display more fitness metrics or information on watch faces.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th July 2022 1:06 pm IST
Apple releases new update to fix Apple Watch unlock bug

San Francisco: Apple is planning to launch an “extreme sports” version of the Apple Watch this year with a larger screen, media report says.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming Apple Watch is expected to have the tech giant’s largest smartwatch display to date, along with a bigger battery and rugged metal casing, reports TechCrunch.

The display will measure almost two inches diagonally. The extreme sports model will have about 7 per cent more screen area than the largest current Apple Watch. The display will also have a resolution of about 410 pixels by 502 pixels.

MS Education Academy

Gurman speculates that the larger screen could be used to display more fitness metrics or information on watch faces.

Also Read
36% Google Pixel owners wish to switch to other brands amid issues: Report

In addition, the report said that the extreme sports watch will use a stronger metal than aluminium and have a more shatter-resistant screen.

The watch is also expected to have a larger battery to accommodate longer workout times, as well as improved tracking metrics, such as the ability to detect elevation when hiking.

As with the Apple Watch 8, the extreme sports model is expected to have the ability to detect fevers by taking the wearer’s body temperature.

The extreme sports version of the Apple Watch is expected to cost more than the standard stainless steel Apple Watch, which is currently priced at $699.

All of the new Apple Watches will use an S8 processor with similar performance to the S7 chip in the Apple Watch Series 7.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button