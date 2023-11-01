Arab regimes must stop genocide in Gaza, IUMS issues fatwa

The Ijtihad and Fatwa Committee of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has issued fatwa saying that Arab regimes and armies must intervene urgently to save Gaza from genocide and comprehensive destruction.

This was announced during a press conference titled “fatwa regarding the duty of Islamic governments towards the Israeli invasion of Gaza” held on Tuesday, October 31, at the headquarters of the IUMS in Qatar.

In a statement, the union emphasised the legal duty of scholars, elites, and bodies to urgently intervene and act on their religious, historical, constitutional, and strategic responsibilities.

The union also declared that it is a legal duty to intervene militarily and supply military equipment and expertise.

The statement referred to countries bordering Palestine, including Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, and emphasised that military intervention is a Shariah obligation upon them.

It said that the comprehensive Western support, including military, financial, media, diplomatic, and strategic, is crucial for Arab and Islamic countries to maintain international balance and prevent tyranny, unrest, and potential collapse of the nation and the world.

The union concluded its statement by emphasising that, “Leaving Gaza, Al-Aqsa and Palestine to be annihilated and destroyed is a betrayal of Allah and His Messenger and one of the greatest sins and the greatest sin before Allah.”

For the 26th day, the Israeli army is continuing the devastating war on Gaza, where a total of more than 9,056 Palestinians were killed, including 3,718 children and 1,929 women, and about 21,890 were injured.

Since the outbreak of war, the Israel has cut off supplies of water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel to the residents of Gaza.

While the Hamas movement killed more than 1,538 Israelis and wounded 5,431, it also captured at least 239 Israelis and wants to exchange them with more than 6,000 Palestinian prisoners, including children and women.