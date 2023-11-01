Did Pepsi change its can design to support Palestine? 

Following the boycott of US products for supporting Israel in the ongoing war against Hamas, social media users have been sharing a photo of Pepsi’s new product design claiming the company’s declaration of solidarity with Palestine.

Photo widely shared on social media platforms showed Pepsi can covered with patterns reflecting Palestinian heritage and the name ‘Palestine’ written in Arabic.

The circulated photo contained a text stating that — “Pepsi has modified its product’s design to feature Palestinian Culture”, but no official claim from Pepsi Co. has been made.

The viral photo was first shared and created by Digital Alfaaz, a Facebook account.

“Pepsi Gaza introduces new designs to its products, showcasing Palestinian culture and heritage,” it captioned the post.

However, when searching, we found that the image is not new, and Facebook page Dragon Studios shared the design of the product as part of a campaign called “Pepsi Taste Challenge” on August 16, 2023.

At that time, Pepsi launched two of its products with a new look, “Pepsi Cola” and “Pepsi Max,” as a gesture of appreciation from the international company for 58 percent of Palestinian customers who chose Pepsi taste.

Taking to X, users expressed their anger and urge people to not to fall for this deception and continue the boycott of the product.

One of the user wrote, “You better be joking. They can’t just put a Palestinian design on a Pepsi can and call it a day just for people to buy it. Pepsico still funds Israel and stands by them. Don’t let it fool you. I’m still boycotting.”

“The Israeli company PEPSI has changed the design to avoid the boycott and wrote Palestine. Do not fall for this deception. Continue the boycott of both PEPSI and COKE brands,” another wrote.

Here are some of the reactions

The Israeli company PEPSI has changed the design to avoid the boycott and wrote Palestine.

Do not fall for this deception.

Continue the boycott of both PEPSI and COKE brands. pic.twitter.com/rCQlQakgPE — ✮ راينر براون (@dondawastaken) October 30, 2023

The naive Pepsi company puts the name “Palestine” on its can to promote its sales.



This company is one of the biggest supporters of the Israeli occupation. pic.twitter.com/VbOXHCm0rx — Mike – المثابر (@althekr00) October 31, 2023

Pepsi, an Israeli company, modified its design to prevent boycott and now mentions Palestine instead. While it is acceptable in Islam to use their products, it is advised to refrain from doing so if possible. #banisraeliproducts #FreePalestine #PalestinianLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/65IsxPtano — Sonia Rao (@Soniaraopk) October 31, 2023

They changed the design to avoid the boycott and wrote Palestine. Do not fall for this deception. Continue the boycott of both PEPSI and COKE brands! — علی اعجاز (@saerizvii) October 29, 2023

The escalation between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Israeli forces continues after Hamas launched, at dawn on October 7, the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, in which thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, storming Israeli settlements, and capturing soldiers and civilians.

Israel responded by launching Operation Iron Swords, threatening Hamas with severe consequences for its attack, with more than 8,500 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis killed so far.

People from around the world abstain from purchasing Israeli goods and franchises supporting it in order to convey a message to Israel, urging them to cease actions that harm innocent Muslims, such as displacements and acts of violence within their own country.

Here is a list of products facing boycott