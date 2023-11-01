Rafah crossing opens for 1st time since Israel-Hamas war; death toll at 9930

As the ground operations by the Israeli army intensify in Gaza, the Rafah crossing to Egypt has opened for the first time since the war began on October 7.

Qatar has brokered a deal that would see a limited evacuation of foreign nationals and diseased individuals.

BREAKING: Rafah border crossing opens from Gaza for first time since war started – follow live updates here: https://t.co/3xCfTytnny pic.twitter.com/OOYp5cPsmX — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) November 1, 2023

🚨 JUST IN: Foreign Passport Holders Seek Exit from Gaza at Rafah Crossing, 26 Days After Start of Israeli Attacks



Source: Al Jazeera pic.twitter.com/dSCPZfFuo5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 1, 2023

Internet, phone services cut off in Gaza

Israel cut off internet and phone services completely again in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, November 1.

This disruption is a second after Israel imposed a near-complete communications blackout on Gaza for nearly 36 hours, from October 27 to early October 29.

Taking to X, on Wednesday, Paltel Group, which provides communications services in Gaza, wrote, “To our good people in the beloved country, we are sorry to announce that communications and internet services have been completely cut off in Gaza.”

It said the interruption was caused by “international routes that were previously reconnected being cut off again”.

أهلنا الكرام في الوطن الحبيب،



نأسف للإعلان عن انقطاع كامل لكافة خدمات الاتصالات والإنترنت مع قطاع غزة، وذلك بسبب تعرض المسارات الدولية والتي تم إعادة وصلها سابقاً للفصل مرة اخرى.



حماكم الله وحمى بلادنا — Paltel (@Paltelco) November 1, 2023

NetBlox Observatory, which monitors Internet access, also said that there is a new internet blackout in Gaza.

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show that the #Gaza Strip is in the midst of a new internet blackout with high impact to the last remaining major operator, Paltel; the incident will be experienced as a total loss of telecommunications by most residents 📉 pic.twitter.com/uYAFEHLH7x — NetBlocks (@netblocks) November 1, 2023

Israel-Hamas war enters 26th day

The Israeli aggression continues for the 26th day in a row, despite international calls for an end to the violence and escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In Gaza alone, 8,525 Palestinians have been killed, including 3,542 children, 2,187 women and about 22,000 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

On Tuesday, October 31, Israeli forces committed a new massacre that claimed the lives of dozens of children and women in the Jabalia camp.

The health ministry of Gaza reported that at least 100 people were killed and 150 injured in the attack camp.

Despite the rising death toll, Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, rejected ceasefire attempts, claiming they urged Israel to surrender to Hamas, terrorism, and barbarism.

🚨FOOTAGE – BRUTAL REALITY: A MAN DESPERATELY SEARCHES FOR SOMEONE BETWEEN RUBBLE AND THE HUGE CRATERS AFTER THE BOMBING OF JABLIA CAMP https://t.co/xUzhznqbDa pic.twitter.com/Zc1TO6qlGt — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 31, 2023

On Tuesday, the United Nations declared that the Gaza Strip, currently under siege, has become a “graveyard” for thousands of children. “Our gravest fears about the reported numbers of children killed becoming dozens, then hundreds, and ultimately thousands were realised in just a fortnight,” the UN said.

On the Israeli side, at least 1,405 people have been killed, including 326 soldiers and 5,431 injured.

Israel forces’s ground operations in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) expanded its ground operation in Gaza by moving tanks, bulldozers, infantrymen and combat engineer units into the Strip.

Military officials warned that the war would be long and difficult, likely extending for months or longer.

The IDF has expanded ground operations to clear Hamas tunnels and fortified strongholds in the Gaza Strip, having attacked 11,000 targets since October 7.

Photo: Reuters

This picture taken on October 31, 2023, from a position near Sderot along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel shows an Israeli tank rolling amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo: AFP)

The Israel Defense Forces said that troops were engaged in “fierce battles against Hamas deep in Gaza”.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah intensified military operations against Israeli forces, targeting army positions across Lebanon’s southern border, as Israel intensified its ground assault on the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis in Yemen claim responsibility for launching missiles and drones from Yemen towards Israel.

Hamas used mortar shells to attack Israeli vehicles and soldiers at the Erez site, while enemy vehicles entered the Al-Atatra area.