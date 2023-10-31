Yemen declares war on Israel; missiles, drones launched

Yemen’s Houthis have declared war on Israel, military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement on October 31. A large batch of ballistic and winged missiles and a large number of drones have been launched at various targets, he said.

In a series of posts on X, Sarea described the attacks as supportive of Palestinians in Gaza who are facing “American-Israeli aggression” amid the “weakness of the official Arab regime[s] and the collusion of some with the Israeli enemy.”

وعليهِ وبعونِ اللهِ تعالى قامت قواتُنا المسلحةُ بإطلاقِ دفعةٍ كبيرةٍ من الصواريخِ البالستيةِ والمجنحةِ وعددٍ كبيرٍ من الطائراتِ المسيرةِ على أهدافٍ مختلفةٍ للعدوِّ الاسرائيليِّ في الأراضي المحتلةِ. — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) October 31, 2023

In response to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, “with the help of God Almighty, our armed forces launched a large batch of ballistic and winged missiles and a large number of drones at various targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied territories,” he said in a post on X.

On the other hand, Israeli media reported that fighter jets shot down incoming drones while the Arrow air defense system intercepted a ballistic missile launched from the Red Sea area.

Now this:

Israel says its Arrow ballistic missile defense system intercepted Iranian Surface-to-Surface missile from Yemen.

1st operational Arrow interception of SSM.

In 2017 Arrow downed stray Syrian SAM.



Earlier, Israeli AF jets intercepted Iranian UAVshttps://t.co/8UPKZfhglx — avi scharf (@avischarf) October 31, 2023

These developments have effectively brought the Houthi movement into the ongoing Hamas-Israel war. Houthis are backed by Iran as part of an “axis of resistance against the American-Israeli aggression”. The Houthis seized power in Iran nine years ago.

Yemen’s official entry into the Hamas-Israel war comes hard on the heals of Iran warning Israel against its continued bombardment of Gaza.