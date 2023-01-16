‘Are you serious?’ SC stays arrest of MP college prin in FIR over library book

The Supreme Court of India on Monday expressed surprise over the Madhya Pradesh government’s plea to challenge the anticipatory bail granted to Dr Inamur Rahman, an Indore-based professor of the government-run New Law College. Police filed an FIR (First Information Report) against Dr Rahman over an alleged book found in the library of the college.

On December 3 last year, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed that the book – Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System – had objectionable content against the Hindu community and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

An FIR was registered against the author Dr Farhat Khan, Amar Law Publication, principal of the institute Dr Inam Rahman, and professor Mirza Mojiz Baig.

Dr Rahman was granted anticipatory bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 22, 2022. But the MP government challenged it in the apex court.

On Monday, when the matter was brought up in front of a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, the state counsel appearing for the government said that his client wants to challenge the anticipatory bail.

At this, the bench expressed dismay and surprise and asked if the state government was serious.

“State must do more serious stuff. He is a college principal. Why are you arresting him? A book is found in the library which is said to have some communal undertones. Therefore he is sought to be arrested? The book was published in 2014. And he is sought to be arrested? Are you serious?” CJI Chandrachud asked the state counsel.

The CJI disposed of the matter. When the state counsel argued that the principal was teaching and preaching via the ‘controversial’ book, the CJI said, “Challenge it when it comes. We’re disposing of it.”