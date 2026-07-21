Armed robbers loot jewellery store in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Mumbai: In a daring daylight robbery, three armed men wearing bulletproof jackets looted a jewellery store in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on the evening of Monday, July 20, escaping with gold ornaments worth several lakhs after threatening staff at gunpoint and firing into the air to deter onlookers.

According to police, the robbery took place around 4.30 pm at Laxmi Jewellers in Palghar. The three masked assailants arrived on a motorcycle and entered the shop armed with country-made pistols and a shotgun. They reportedly overpowered the shop owner and employees by pointing firearms at them before collecting gold ornaments from the display counters.

The robbers stuffed the jewellery into plastic bags and walked out of the shop in full public view. CCTV footage and videos recorded by bystanders, which have since gone viral on social media, show the accused calmly leaving the premises carrying the loot.

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To prevent anyone from chasing or confronting them, the accused allegedly fired rounds into the air, creating panic among nearby shopkeepers and pedestrians. They then fled the scene on a waiting motorcycle before police could arrive.

Police teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and launched a search operation. Although officers attempted to pursue the fleeing suspects, the trio managed to escape.

Investigators have formed special teams to identify and trace the accused. CCTV footage from the jewellery store and surrounding areas is being examined to establish the escape route and identify the motorcycle used in the crime.

The exact value of the stolen jewellery is yet to be officially assessed, though preliminary estimates indicate that ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees were looted.

The brazen robbery has triggered concern among traders and business owners in Palghar, with many demanding enhanced police patrolling and stronger security measures in commercial areas to prevent similar incidents. Police said further investigation is underway.