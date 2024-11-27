As winter hits Hyderabad, govt urged to aid poor with blankets

Hyderabad: As winter arrives in Hyderabad, advocates for women and children in distress have urged the Telangana government to take action by providing winter gear and organizing health camps to support vulnerable families.

In a letter to the district collectors of both districts, the organization’s president, Asif Khan highlighted the severe conditions faced by low-income families, particularly those living in residential slums near water bodies.

The letter noted that families especially the elderly, children, and widows in Hyderabad are struggling to stay warm during the winter due to financial constraints which prevent them from purchasing essential winter gear. The areas near lakes and water tanks are experiencing particularly cold conditions, making it even harder for residents to cope with the weather.

Asif Khan emphasized the urgency of distributing blankets to these families, particularly in areas such as Arsh Mahal, M M Pahadi, and Hassannagar in the Rajendranagar constituency, and Ghousenagar, Bandlaguda in the Chandrayangutta constituency.

He also urged the authorities to arrange medical camps on Sundays to address the rise in seasonal diseases as winters in Hyderabad are already causing an uptick in illness.

In addition to the distribution of blankets, the letter requested that local tahsildars visit these affected areas and take action to alleviate the suffering of these communities.

According to the Indian meteorological department, Hyderabad will experience clear skies on November 27 with winter mist or haze in the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be around 16 degree Celsius.

Earlier, IMD forecasted a significant drop in temperatures across Telangana, with lows expected to touch 11 degrees Celsius in many districts.

The yellow alert has been issued for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Sangareddy, and Warangal. While Hyderabad has not been placed under an alert, the city is forecasted to experience a potential temperature drop as winter sets in.