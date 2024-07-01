Assam flood: Over 43 pc of forest camps in Kaziranga submerged

Golaghat/Jorhat: With worsening flood condition in Assam, rising water levels have impacted more than 43 per cent of the 233 forest camps at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, an official report said on Monday.

As a significant portion of wildlife habitat is now submerged, scores of animals have started crossing the National Highway 715 in search of higher ground towards the southern direction in East Karbi Anglong district.

However, no death of animals has been reported as of now due to floods or accidents while crossing the highway.

Floodwaters have submerged a total of 101 forest camps, of which six have been vacated, across Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, according to a flood report.

It said 35 camps in Agoratoli range, 21 in Kaziranga, 10 in Bagori, five in Burhapahar range and nine in Bokakhat are submerged.

Besides, 21 forest camps in Biswanath Wildlife Division of the national park have been inundated, the report added.

“Kaziranga National Park is well-prepared for the upcoming flood season with comprehensive measures in place to ensure the safety of wildlife, staff and visitors. Continuous monitoring and timely interventions will be prioritised to mitigate the impact of flooding,” the report said.

It said that herds of elephants have begun moving towards East Karbi Anglong through Hati Dandi corridor and animal sensors are in place to detect the movement.

“Joint patrolling by commando action groups and forest teams is being conducted regularly. Additional staff from neighbouring divisions have been deployed to intensify patrolling. Joint patrolling in the fringe areas of the park is being carried out by Forest and Police Departments,” the report said.

The Kaziranga National Park (KNP) authority has set up a dedicated floodwater gauge station with support from the Central Water Commission, while rescue teams and veterinary care units are on standby for immediate deployment.

“Boats, boatlines, barricades, raincoats, rescue materials and medicines have been procured and are already deployed. Country boats, speedboats and mechanized boats have been strategically deployed in key areas for swift response,” the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Golaghat district administration on Sunday evening issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to safeguard the animals crossing the NH-715, which passes through KNP.

Stating that the highway attracts huge traffic, Golaghat District Magistrate Vivek Shyam Pangyok said, “Plying of vehicles during active flood attracts unwarranted risk and a cause for imminent threat to wild animals.”

He said the animals use the corridors to temporarily migrate to the natural highland (hillocks) for shelter falling under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Accordingly, a set of orders have been issued for traffic management along NH-715 passing through the KNP with effect from Monday.

It said no commercial vehicle shall be allowed to move through Kaziranga National Park and only private ones will move at the regulated speed during the daytime.

“Only local private vehicles will be allowed to cross KNP during night hours,” it added.

The order further mentioned various traffic diversion points for both commercial and private vehicles.

The flood situation across the state continued to deteriorate with incessant rains inundating many districts, affecting lakhs of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday enquired about the prevailing flood situation in Assam and assured of all support to handle the crisis, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.