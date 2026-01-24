As the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) got underway today, Hitech City’s Knowledge City transformed into a maze of conversations unfolding all at once. Multiple halls came alive with parallel sessions, corridors buzzed with animated discussions, and visitors moved between spaces, schedules in hand, trying to take it all in. For many, especially first-time attendees, the scale of the festival can feel overwhelming, particularly if it is seen only as a series of panel discussions.

Now in its 16th edition, HLF goes well beyond that perception. Through exhibitions, performances, workshops and interactive spaces, the festival uses a range of mediums to spark creativity, encourage thought and keep conversations flowing beyond the discussion rooms.

Siasat.com visited the Hyderabad Literary Festival on its opening day and found that some of the most engaging experiences lay beyond the panel rooms. From visual exhibits to interactive creative spaces and live performances, the festival offers several ways to engage with ideas outside structured discussions. Here are three experiences at HLF 2026 that visitors should not miss.

1. Exhibitions and art experiences

One of the quieter pleasures at Hyderabad Literary Fest lies in its thoughtfully curated exhibitions, offering a visual break from packed discussion halls.

Siasat.com recommends checking out Charminar: Jannat Nishan by Deccan Archive, which invites visitors to look at Hyderabad’s most recognisable monument beyond postcards and photographs. The exhibition unpacks its many architectural, cultural and imaginative layers.

Another recommendation is Rachita Taneja’s Sanitary Panels display, which uses comic art and satire to comment on social and political realities, drawing people in with humour before prompting deeper reflection.

Meanwhile, Tracing Memories: Reimagining Deccan Rock Art turns attention to the Deccan’s prehistoric landscapes, reminding visitors that storytelling and artistic expression long predate the written word.

Curated by Mohit Dochania, Veils and Palimpsests — Kashmir 2026 is an attempt at sharing the scenic beauty of Kashmir through various expressions like fine carpentry, glass work, hand embroidery, somebana, metal inlay and printmaking.

Veils and Palimpsests — Kashmir 2026 Charminar: Jannat Nishan by Deccan Archive Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

2. Youngistan Nukkad

One of the liveliest corners at Hyderabad Literary Fest is Youngistaan Nukkad, a youth-focused space buzzing with creative energy. Rather than traditional discussions, this segment brings together open mics, flash mobs, live music, improv sessions and even nukkad nataks (street plays), giving young performers and audiences a chance to share their art in dynamic, unscripted ways.

Siasat.com got the opportunity to witness Rangmanch’s street play, Chalo Duniya Sundar Banaye, at the Nukkad, a performance that stood out for its engaging storytelling. Using humour and everyday situations, the play touched upon different realities of life, drawing laughter from the audience while quietly prompting reflection on social issues woven into its narrative.

With several shows and performances lined up over the next two days, Youngistaan Nukkad promises to remain one of the most engaging and energetic spaces at the festival.

Rangmanch’s street play, Chalo Duniya Sundar Banaye (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

3. Workshops

Workshops form another engaging layer of the festival, offering hands-on learning across art, literature, wellness and social themes. One particularly engaging experience was the Living Library workshop, where conversations replaced conventional lectures, allowing participants to engage directly with people and their lived experiences. The next two days will see sessions like Weaving Dance Movements by Jayachandran Surendran, Urdu for the Curious by Mohd Abdul Nayeem, Starting Compassion Young, Yoga Sādhana: Beyond the Mat — A Journey Inward, How to Write Right by Chandra Shekhar Varma, and Science Through Indian Art.

With so much happening all at once at the Hyderabad Literary Festival, it can be overwhelming to catch everything that sparks your interest. There’s always something happening around every corner. So, to make the most of your visit, keep a schedule handy and arrive on time, ensuring you do not miss your favourite sessions or experiences at HLF 2026.