Atleast 719 arrested overnight as protests continue in France



Updated: 2nd July 2023 3:40 pm IST
Protests erupted in France after killing of 17-year-old boy (Photo: Reuters)

Paris: At least 719 people were arrested overnight across France as violent protests against the police killing of a teenager continued for a fifth straight night, down from over a 1,000 the previous night, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced.

Although Paris region was calmer, Nice and Strasbourg witnessed more disturbances while Marseille city saw worst clashes where the police used teargas to control crowd.

Rioters rammed Paris suburb L’Hay-les-Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun’s home and fired rockets at his wife and small children, BBC reported quoting police.

In a statement, Mayor Jeanbrun said: “It was an attempt at murder of incalculable cowardice.”

In a tweet, Darmnain praised law and enforcement for their resolute action which led to a “calmer night.”

The government has deployed 45,000 police personnel, special units, armored vehicles and helicopters to maintain law and order.

The unrest is in response to the death of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot dead during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the rioting in France has spread to Belgium, with dozens of arrests being reported.

