Authorities raze ‘illegal’ house of Atiq Ahmad’s brother-in-law in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Authorities on Thursday demolished an “illegally built” house of slain gangster Atiq Ahmad’s brother-in-law Faizi, officials said.

Further construction was underway in the two-storey house that had no occupants when a notice was served, they added.

Hashmi, Zonal Officer, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), said the house was allegedly illegally built on Waqf land under the Pura Mufti police station limits by the in-laws of Ahmad.

He added that Faizi was recently served a notice under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning Act and given a chance to put forth his stance but no one turned up.

Following this, demolition orders were issued and the structure was razed on Thursday, the officer added.

Spread over 2,100 square feet, the house was a two-storey building on which construction was underway, Hashmi said, adding that the building was sealed after the demolition orders.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 last year at Colvin Hospital where they were brought under police custody for medical checkup.

Atiq’s and Ashraf’s wife Shahista Praveen and Jainab respectively are absconding.