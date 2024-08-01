Badminton at Olympics: Lakshya Sen enters men’s singles quarterfinals

Sen will face 12th seed Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinals.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st August 2024 6:45 pm IST
Paris: India's HS Prannoy returns to compatriot Lakshya Sen during the men's singles Round of 16 badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI08_01_2024_000415B)

Paris: India’s Lakshya Sen registered a comfortable straight-game win over compatriot HS Prannoy to become only the third male player ever from the country to reach the quarterfinals of the Olympics badminton competition here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old from Almora, a reigning Commonwealth Games champion and a 2021 World Championships bronze-medallist, looked in complete control as he notched up a 21-12 21-6 win over world no. 13 Prannoy in a 39-minute pre-quarterfinal clash.

Sen joined Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth, who had reached the quarterfinals in the London and Rio edition of the Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

Currently ranked 22, Sen will face 12th seed Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinals.

