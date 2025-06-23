Balanagar Custard Apple filed for GI tag

Hyderabad: Telangana’s famed Balanagar Custard Apple has officially been proposed for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, with the application filed on Monday, June 23, under the agricultural and horticultural products category. If approved, it will become the fourth custard apple variety in India to receive GI status and the 19th GI application from Telangana.

The GI application was submitted by GI practitioner Subhajit Saha on behalf of farmer associations, Pomal Farmer Producer Company Limited, Balanagar Farmer Producer Company Limited, and the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society, with financial support from NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development).

Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU) played a vital role in facilitating the scientific and agro-morphological documentation. The application was technically led by Dr Saidaiah Pidigam, who coordinated field-level research and interactions with local farmers, and supported by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Dr Danda Raji Reddy.

The Balanagar Custard Apple is known for its thick rind, high pulp density, low seed count, natural sweetness, and long shelf life—traits that make it ideal for both consumption and industrial use. The fruit benefits from the region’s diverse agro-climatic conditions, including forested zones, domestic cultivation, and border plantations.

Once approved, the GI tag is expected to offer legal protection, branding advantages, and better market access, both domestic and international, while also empowering local farmers and promoting sustainable rural development.